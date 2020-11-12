CCU reiterates unity call to four factions of KSA

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 11: Convening Committee for Unification (CCU), which was formed on September 22 to unify four factions of Karbi Students Association (KSA), has appealed to all factions of the student body to unite for the interest of the Karbi people in the twin hill districts.

Presently, four factions of KSA- Bijoy Bey faction, Semion Rongphar faction, Jamson Killing faction and Samson Teron faction have been working from Karbi Anglong with the same objective and same rules and regulations.

CCU claimed to have the support of Karbi Students Association (KSA), political parties, traditional village headmen and insurgent groups now in ceasefire with the government like the KLNLF, Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers and United People’s Liberation Army.

“The objective of CCU is to bring various factions of KSA into a single body along with social organisations so that we can stand united for the interest of Karbi tribe, to build up mass base movement for achieving the Autonomous State under Article 244(A) of the Constitution of India, to extend mass support to the peace process of the Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF) for their early settlement with Central government and to include Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers (KPLT) and United Peoples Liberation Army (UPLA) in the KLNLF peace agreement,” CCU convenor Saising Rongpi said addressing a press conference at District Press Club of Karbi Anglong here on Wednesday.

“We have been demanding the Autonomous State for almost three decades, but we are not achieving it. The reason is we are not united. Different political parties and organisations are demanding the same Autonomous State, but in their own ways. We want to unite all pro-autonomy forces so that together we can achieve it,” CCU member, Rabindra Rongpi said.

CCU will also work for the protection of inter-district and inter-state boundaries of the district, Rongpi said.

He also said the CCU is visiting various places of the district to hold consultative meetings with people to garner their support.

On November 15, a consultative meeting will be held at Hamren and another round of meeting will be held at Hanjanglangso on November 25.

A national convention is likely to be held by this year.

35 social organisations are members of CCU. The CCU members also opposed the state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s view that land in Sixth Schedule areas can be sold and bought by non-tribal people.

The CCU also opposed setting-up of Gaon Panchayat in the Sixth Schedule areas and the change of town committees to municipal board in all towns in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong as the latter does not fall under the purview of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).