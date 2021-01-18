CEC arrives in Assam, to review poll preparedness

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora along with election commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar arrived here on Monday with a three-day long programme to review the poll preparedness for upcoming assembly election in the state.

Soon after arrival, the EC team held a discussion with chief electoral officer (CEO) Nitin Khade and the police nodal officer at a city hotel.

The EC will hold meetings with political parties, election-related regulatory agencies, district election officers and superintendents of police, chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police (DGP) and other senior officials during the visit.

The Commission will also address a press conference at the Radisson Blu hotel on January 20 at 12.30 pm.

The team was accompanied by director general of EC Dharmendra Sharma, deputy election commissioner Chandra Bhusan Kumar, additional DG at PIB and spokesperson Sheyphali B Sharan, senior principal secretary Narendra N Butolia, director of expenditure Pankaj Srivastava and EVM consultant Vipin Katara.

“The visit of the full commission is important as election officials are presuming that polls will be held in April-May. All vital aspects, including law and order and poll preparedness, will be assessed by the EC team,” said a senior official.

The final electoral rolls for 126 constituencies were published in the state on Monday with 2.24 crore voters, including 1.17 lakh people, who will exercise their franchise for the first time. The five-year term of the current Assam assembly ends on May 31.

“The EC team will review the electoral roll health, polling station preparedness, especially during Covid times. Transport, logistics and all kinds of election preparedness by regulatory agencies such as IT, customs, excise, etc., will be assessed,” the official added.