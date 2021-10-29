CEM announces pension, insurance for writers in Karbi language

Litterateur Sikari Tisso felicitated

DIPHU, Oct 28: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on Thursday felicitated Sikari Tisso, a recipient of Excellence in Community Linguistic Award 2021 conferred by Linguistic Society of America.

The felicitation programme was held at KAAC new Secretariat meeting hall here. Chief executive member (CEM) of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang handed over a citation to the litterateur.

Speaking on the occasion, Ronghang said, “Pension and insurance cover would be provided to writers who published at least 10 books on preservation of Karbi socio-culture, religion and language. Sikari Tisso is bringing out a new book but due to financial constraints he is unable to do so, in this regard KAAC will assist with all possible help. The award which Sikari Tisso has received is not for him alone but it is the pride of every Karbi, each and every Karbi should be proud of it.”

Ronghang also said that after his taking over as the CEM, Rs. 5 lakh was sanctioned for the annual conference of Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA) which has been increased to Rs. 30 lakh now. Likewise, Rs. 5 lakhs has been increased to Rs. 1 crore for holding of Karbi Youth Festival.

It may be mentioned that Tisso was awarded with Excellence in Community Linguistics Award, 2021 by the Linguistic Society of America (LSA) on 13th January, 2021.

He has carried out documentation and research on Karbi language thereby developing the language through publishing books and articles, audio and video recordings with knowledgeable community members.

Presently working on English–Assamese, Bilingual dictionary, a joint venture with Lynda ‘Lun Lamthe Alamtasam’ a book on Karbi poetic words and the chief editor on a multi-lingual dictionary comprising eight tribes’ dialects.

The programme was attended by MP Horensing Bey, MLAs, Rupsing Teron and Bidya Sing Engleng, executive members of KAAC, former MLA Dharamsing Teron and director of Centre for Karbi Studies, president of KLA, Hukursing Rongpi and others.

