CEM assures development of Langkaijan

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 28: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang has stressed on the development of Langkaijan saying that it is the one of the most underdeveloped area in Karbi Anglong.

“Langkaijan is one of the most underdeveloped area in Karbi Anglong and it requires proper roads, potable water, education and health care. 100 RCC ringwells were sanctioned last year for the entire area, out of which 80 were completed,” Ronghang said attending as the chief guest at the 2nd Langkaijan Festival at Inghan Adong on Saturday.

He assured black topping of roads, open stage and community hall and land pattas to the people of the area.

He was accompanied by MP, Horensing Bey, EM Rupsing Teron and Kache Rongpipi, MACs Richard Tokbi and Darsing Ronghang, Diphu Municipal Board (DMB) chairman Rah Kro and others.