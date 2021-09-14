CEM attends plantation prog

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 13: The chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang attended the sapling plantation in the premises of Rengbonghom Higher Secondary School, Diphu.

On the occasion MP Horensing Bey, MLAs Darsing Ronghang and Bidya Sing Engleng, executive members of KAAC and member of Autonomous Council (MAC), chief conservator of Forest, IFS, Vipin Kumar Bansal and students were present.

Later the CEM inaugurated a Community Hall at Nambor under Nilip MAC Constituency in the presence of deputy speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numol Momin and Local MAC Pabitra Rongpi. Also, in the same MAC constituency the CEM inaugurated Pavers Block Road at Nahor Sola.

