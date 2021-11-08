CEM awarded honorary doctorate

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 7: The chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Bharath Virtual University.

According to the website of the virtual university “is purely independent self-style private educational body, a unit of non government organisation names Universal Care Foundation Trust which is registered with NITI-AAYOG Government of India”.

It further said that “The cause behind this noble effort is to acknowledge, encourage and motivate people who are involved in various fields like social service, education, cultural and tradition of the country, sports, spiritual or divine activities, to provide higher education by imparting knowledge in their concerned fields and honour them by granting awards based on their exemplary contributions with expertise in the field.”

The awarding of the doctorate was in Bangalore and presented Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) to CEM Ronghang for his “Outstanding Contribution towards Peace, Education and Development in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.”