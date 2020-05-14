CEM directs door-to-door distribution of relief items to 17,010 families

HT Bureau

DONKAMUKAM, May 13: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang on Wednesday directed his party workers under No 6 Bithung Rengthama MAC Constituency to distribute food items to 17,010 families door-to-door.

Each packet containing 15 kgs rice, one kg dal and sanitizers will be provided to NFSA and non-NFSA cardholders.

CEM Tuliram on Wednesday formally inaugurated the 2nd round of distribution programme at Donkamukam’s Waisong Stadium in West Karbi Anglong district.

“I suggest you all to kindly distribute the food items going door to door to every family. It will take time if we go door to door, but safety is also guaranteed,” Tuliram assured.

In his short speech, he thanked the people of both the districts of Karbi Anglong for following all the guidelines laid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“In order to achieve the a feat of green zones, cooperation is required from every citizen both young and old especially in rural areas,” he said.

He said that the government is putting all efforts to bring back several thousand people, especially students who are stranded outside the state.

“If someone from our locality returns from other states these days, kindly keep notice of him to cooperate so that we are protected from this virus,” he further added.

MP Horensing Bey assured the people of getting a bonus from PM Modi if the districts achieve green zones till August 15 this year.

In the distribution programme EM KAAC Mongolsing Timung, MAC Chandra Chetri and many BPL families were present.