CEM Distributes Land Pattas To 258 Families

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 11: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has distributed land pattas to the villagers of Rongmonjir, Chandrasing Terang village here.

In a ceremony held here at Chandrasing Terang village, Ward No. 11, KAAC led by the chief executive member, Tuliram Ronghang 258 land pattas were distributed. KAAC aimed to distribute 5,926 land pattas within the month of February of which 3,743 has already been done.

The occasion was also attended by executive members of KAAC, Lunsing Teron, Amarsing Tisso, Raju Tisso and Ratan Teron, member of Autonomous Council Richard Tokbi and Seema Ronghangpi, secretary of BJP, East Karbi Anglong District Committee, Madhuram Lekthe, Dilip Ronghang and others.