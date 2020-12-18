CEM inaugurates several development project in West KA

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Dec 18: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang and MP Horen Sing Bey inaugurated several government buildings at Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong on Friday.

Ronghang inaugurated Water Resources Guest House at Taradubi, another guest house at Donkamukam and office at Donkamukam. They laid the foundation of a road at Donkamukam and Bor-Dongka.

Later, in a public meeting at Karbi Rongsopi organised by Nokbare Longri Habe Amei, the two leaders distributed badges for recognition of Karbi traditional dignitaries to Longri Asar and Rong Asar, Karbi traditional dignitaries, by KAAC.

EMs Mangal Sing Timung, Amar Sing Tisso, Pradip Rongpi and deputy chairman Ritesh Inghe were present in the programmes.