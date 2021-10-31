CEM inaugurates slew of developmental projects

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 30: Chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang participated in the Peace and Development Rally at Deithor under Duarbagori Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency on Saturday.

The CEM before attending the rally inaugurated several development schemes at Kaipholangso Waterfall at Kaipholangso. He inaugurated a foot over bridge, an approach road and a waiting shed there.

In his speech the CEM of KAAC highlighted development schemes implemented in Duarbagori MAC constituency.

He said, “Road from Kohora to Deithor and an auditorium at Dolamara will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs. 1 crore. Akal Vidyalaya residential school for boys and girls will soon come up that will be worth Rs 50 crores at Diring and the building of Deithor Degree College is underway which will have hostel for boys and girls. Deithor mini stadium constructed with a cost of Rs. 10 crores under chief minister’s Special Package have been inaugurated on Saturday. An Irrigation Sub-Centre will be set-up at Deithor and cold storage facility is being set up in the area. The road from Deithor to Rongbonghat will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs. 3 crores and from Rongbonghat to Deihori will also be built with an estimate of cost of Rs. 8 crores.”

He also said construction of cottages and cafeteria to facilitate tourists and entrance gate will come up soon. The BJP has won the Parliamentary as well as the Assembly elections. The BJP has already prepared itself for winning the KAAC election. The MoS that was signed on September 4 last will benefit the people. A full-fledged Central University will be set-up in Diphu, Agriculture College and Degree College in West Karbi Anglong, Veterinary College at Manja and four lane road from Diphu to Dimapur will be constructed.

MP Horensing Bey who attended the rally was a Guest said that the BJP is not against any religion and not against Christians as propagated by some people.

MP Bey said, “The Congress used to brand BJP as the party against Christians. At first the people of Duarbagori also thought that it is. But after being involved in BJP they realised that it is not so. BJP is never against Christians. Even the MLA from Bokjan Dr. Numal Momin is a Christian. A Guest House has been constructed at Kakojan Baptist Church, Kaipholangso under Assam Darshan scheme. The BJP never play politics in the name of religion, caste, language and community, but rather it is concerned for the development of the people.”

The MP also said clause 2.3 in the MoS which provided for 10 seats open for all category in KAAC need not be feared. The clause has rather established that the Karbis will always be the king in the KAAC now and in the coming generations.

Deputy speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin said, “Like in other parts of Karbi Anglong during Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) and the Congress regime the people of Duarbagori were also only involved in movement activities. But now under the BJP government, the people here have seen the ray of development.”

In the meeting 5 All People Hills Leaders Conference and 165 Congress workers from Duarbagori joined BJP.