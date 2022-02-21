CEM Makes Stand Clear On KAAC Power

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 20: “A particular party is promoting a misleading propaganda regarding the process to en-cadre Grade-I & Grade-II posts in Karbi Anglong,” said the chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang.

In a press conference held here, the CEM, without mentioning the name of the political party said, “Ahead of the declaration of notification to KAAC election by the concerned authority, a particular political party has been forming a propaganda to mislead the people on the conducting authority of the KAAC election.”

He further said, “This particular political party has hurled accusations against the KAAC that the election cannot be conducted by Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) as it will be akin to Panchayati Raj. As per Section 129 Assam Autonomous District Constitution of District Council rules 1951 clearly states that the Governor is the sole authority to decide as to who will conduct the election. The Governor’s decision is the final decision. The Bodoland Territorial Council, the Mising Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao elections are conducted by the state EC.”

The CEM said that leaders cannot and must not be allowed to mislead people with their wrong information and added that the Council has the power to frame rules, but the implementing part is not with the Council. It is the council of ministers of the state assembly that takes the final decision. The council cannot give advice to the Governor and has to wait for the cabinet decision to pass any legislation.

The party is blaming the KAAC saying that despite the High Court order, KAAC has not framed the new rules and preparation of separate electoral rules. KAAC has already constituted a committee. The committee has executive member (EM), KAAC, Mongolsing Timung as chairman, chief adviser is Elwin Teron, former MLA Dr. Mansing Rongpi and deputy speaker, State Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin and former MLA Dharam Teron. The committee after proper screening has submitted the copies to the CEM and has passed in the EC. It is now awaiting the Governor’s consent. Six months’ time is not sufficient and was extended.

He said within a year a separate electoral roll for the conduct of KAAC election will be ready.

Regarding the process to en-cadre Grade I and Grade II posts the CEM said in 2011 MoS agreement between the United People’s Democratic Solidarity (UPDS) and the Central government it was agreed the salaries will be paid by the state government on the posts created by KAAC.

In the MoS, 200 Grade-I & Grade-II posts were to be created by KAAC.

The CEM also condemned the comparison of CEM, EMs and Members of Autonomous Council with monkeys by the All Party Hills Leaders Conference against whom FIRs have been lodged in police stations in Karbi Anglong.