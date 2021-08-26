Cem rules out deletion of non-tribals from poll rolls

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 25: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang on Wednesday lambasted a section of Opposition political parties for launching propaganda for removal of all names of non-tribal people from the electoral roll of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

“There are some political parties who are misleading the public with their propaganda. They are demanding cancellation of voting rights of non-tribal communities. There is no mention in Paragraph 2 Sub-paragraph 7 of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India that voting rights of other communities should be canceled. In 1951, the first deputy chairman of erstwhile Mikir Hills District Council was not from the hill tribe,” Ronghang said addressing a mass joining programme at Longkam Teron Auditorium, Dokmoka under Mahamaya Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency.

“When the ASDC-CPI (ML) were in power in KAAC, they harassed the people and now they are rejected. The APHLC has no elected member in KAAC. They are not the one to bring development,” Ronghang said.

The demand for removal of all names of non-tribal people from the electoral roll of KAAC has become a serious issue in Karbi Anglong since last council elections.

Jones Ingti Kathar led APHLC also demanded framing of new rules under para-2 (7) & 20 of the Sixth Schedule and formation of Autonomous Council Election Commission by rejecting the State Election Commission (SEC) for holding election to KAAC.

The regional party also accused the KAAC that it had failed to honour the Gauhati High Court’s order to frame new rules for conducting of elections to KAAC.

In the programme, 489 workers of Congress, Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) and All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) joined the BJP on Wednesday.

All the new entrants are from 11 polling stations.

Welcoming the new members, the CEM also said due to the strength and activities of the BJP, three Opposition MLAs have joined the BJP.

In his address, EM Lunsing Teron said, “From Mahamaya MAC constituency alone in the last Parliamentary election the BJP led by 2000 votes and in the 2021 Assembly election also BJP led by 4500 votes. The Dokmoka Municipal Board election was also won by BJP. With the increasing number of party workers from Congress and APHLC joining the BJP, the margin of winning in the coming KAAC election will be much higher.”

MP Horensing Bey, MLA Dorsing Ronghang including EMs and MACs of KAAC and party leaders attended the programme.