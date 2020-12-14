Central team reviews Covid-19 clinical management in Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Dec 14: A three-member central team from the health and family welfare department (public health division) was in Kohima on Monday to review public health measures and clinical management for COVID-19 in Nagaland.

The team visited Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) to review overall COVID -19 related activities like containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures and clinical management protocol for the pandemic in Kohima district. The team included additional secretary and financial adviser of the department Sanjay Kumar, senior public health officer from Kolkata Dr SR Karmakar and associate professor, medicine, North Eastern Indira Gandhi Institute of Health and Medical Sciences. During their visit to NHAK, managing director of the hospital Dr Thorsie Katiry gave a powerpoint presentation on the status of COVID-19 activities in the hospital from March 23, 2020, till date. He said the NHAK has collected 24806 samples, which included 17308 from BSL3 and 7498 from Truenat, as on Sunday.

Of the 24806 samples collected, 2759 were detected as positive cases while 21925 were negative cases and the results of 122 samples are awaited, he said. Katiry said among the 339 positive cases admitted in NHAK, 263 were discharged, 21 died and 43 were shifted to Meriema COVID Care Centre, other hospitals and for home Isolation. The team was told that out of the 3615 positive cases detected in Kohima district, 778 were from army/security forces, 489 returnees, 172 frontline workers, 130 homemakers, 398 students, 22 taxi drivers, 166 unemployed, 272 children, seven pregnant mothers and 1181 working population/persons.