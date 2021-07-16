Central team visits Tezpur to study Covid management in Sonitpur district 

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 15: A central team comprising Dr Madhumita Dobe, director-professor of the All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health and Dr Garima Agarwal, associate professor, Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi visited Sonitpur on Thursday. They also held a meeting with deputy commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das, ADCs Romy Baruah and Banti Talukdar, joint director, Health Services, Dr J Ahmed, MIP, Dr Pradip Lahkar and others to study the Covid management strategy adopted by the district administration during the second wave of Covid. They were accompanied by state entomologist, Dr Ramesh Bhatta.

The team took a detailed overview of the testing, vaccination strategy adopted by the district administration, number of active containment zones, implementation of ACSP programme for ILI/SARI cases, with special focus on the strategy adopted for tea garden areas in the district.

Deputy commissioner apprised the team that the district had adopted a specific action plan for tea gardens in terms of containment, setting up Covid Care Centres for isolation of asymptomatic positive cases, intensified testing targeted vaccination in tea gardens due to which the positivity rate in these areas have steadily declined. The district has achieved nearly 85% vaccination in tea garden areas to date. Also, strict enforcement of lockdown by mobilising all grassroots level government functionaries have helped the situation improve to a great extent, the DC said.

The team later visited Covid Vaccination Centres in Tezpur town and also paid a visit to the Mother and Child Hospital at Paruwa and took stock of the facilities present. They later visited Harchurrah TE and interacted with a few workers there to study the facilities being provided by the government.