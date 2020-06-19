Centre assures compensation for fire-hit

No let up in Baghjan situation ** PM holds video conference with Sonowal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ DIBRUGARH, June 18: After 22 days of the blowout at Baghjan oil well No 5 in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district, the fire is still coming out from the site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal through video-conference and reviewed the progress of control measures being carried out at Baghjan gas well.

The Prime Minister was chairing a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority at New Delhi.

Modi speaking at the video conference expressed Union government’s solidarity with the affected families. He said that the Union Government would take all necessary steps for compensation, relief and rehabilitation of the affected families.

The Prime Minister also assured that the Central government would take all precautionary measures to minimize the possibility of any such incident in future.

Union home minister Amit Shah, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union environment & forest minister Prakash Javadekar, DoNER minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, several Union ministers of state, cabinet secretary and senior officers of the Union government were present in the video conference in New Delhi.

Sonowal while apprising the Prime Minister about the latest situation at Baghjan, said that people in the nearby areas are still in panic as the gas well could not be capped till now. He said that tremors are being felt into areas of three kilometre radius from the Baghjan gas well site which also caused damage to houses creating further fear among people. He also informed that experts from NEIST and IIT Guwahati have been entrusted to study this phenomenon.

Sonowal said that as soon as fire broke out, four minister of the state government camped at the site and supervised the relief operations. Informing that an economic package has been announced for Baghjan area, Sonowal said that state government has earmarked an amount of Rs 27 crore for bringing permanent solution to the problems of floods and erosion in Baghjan.

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan while taking part in the discussion briefed the Prime Minister about various steps taken by his ministry.

Earlier, Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas made a presentation on the entire blow out incident and steps taken by the ministry.

Meanwhile, the experts are working to control the fire from the site. Already, six experts from Alert Disaster Control are working to control the fire from the rig.

Experts claimed that it would take time to control the fire which is continuously coming out from the Baghjan 5 oil rig.

Environment Impact Assessment study is in progress by M/s ERM India Pvt. Limited, a NABET accredited consultant to carry out the environment and ecological survey within the vicinity of Baghjan, including Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Maguri–Motapung Beel.

The locals of Baghjan claimed that after the entire biodiversity of Maguri-Motapung area including Dibru-Saikhowa National park was affected due to pollution.

“After the blowout at Baghjan oil well rig No 5, the condensate/ oil were spread everywhere. The oil/ condensate were continuously leaking from the site. Many fish including one river Dolphin died due to the pollution. The blowout has adversely affected the surrounding environment,” said Bijay Gogoi, an environmentalist.

“Arrangements for placing the equipment for monitoring of air quality and noise level is underway by TERI team. The biomaterial sample developed in-house by R&D department of OIL has been handed over to TERI for its mass production at TERI centre at New Delhi,” OIL press statement stated.

Meanwhile, the team from Council of Scientific & Industrial Research – North East Institute of Science & Technology, Jorhat reached Tinsukia on Wednesday to study tremor report using seismological technique. Installation of 5 seismometer stations to commence on Thursday and recce to be conducted for additional site under guidance of district authorities.

A team from M/s SPA, Mumbai visited well site on Wednesday to assess the site for placing Breathing Air Cascade system for safety of working personnel during well capping operation.

A total of 15 trucks loaded with materials for Bailey Bridge mobilized from 3 Corps of Indian Army, Misamari, Tezpur reached Baghjan and preliminary work has started.

Vehicles carrying second load of equipment/materials mobilized from ONGC–Rajamundry & ONGC- Vadodara are in transit.

Fabrication of 10 heat shields for Indian Army personnel is completed and fabrication of additional numbers of heat shields is in progress at OIL’s Engineering Workshop. Erection of heat shield in front of debris area is in progress.

“Due to stoppage/blockades, there was production loss of 406 MT of crude oil and 0.64 MMSCM of natural gas as reported on 17-06-2020. Operations were disrupted in 31 Oil wells and 5 gas wells. Cumulative production loss since 27th May, 2020 due to bandhs and blockades: 6538 MT Crude oil, 8.61 MMSCM of natural gas,” said an OIL press statement.