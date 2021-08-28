Centre to make NE a growth engine: Sonowal

Stakeholder Conclave on Waterways

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 27: The Centre is working hard to make Northeast a growth engine of the country and the region is taking speed on the path of development, Union minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal said while addressing the Stakeholder Conclave on Waterways as Engine for growth at Guwahati on Friday.

Sonowal said that the Union government has kept the Northeast zone on top of its priority list. He asserted that since 2014 the Prime Minister is working for the growth of the country with a special focus on the Northeastern- region.

He further said that now focus is given to the waterway connectivity in the region and as a result Mongla and Chittagong ports are now accessible to us. He urged the stakeholders from across the Northeastern zone to take advantage of the conclave and prioritise the products from this region that can be exported to foreign countries.

In his address, Union minister of state for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shantanu Thakur said that the Shipping Ministry is taking initiatives to develop and use water resources and waterways for the economical development of the northeast zone.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the conclave is a platform to get an idea how water resources can be used for economic growth and sharing of ideas through this kind of interactions that can help the people of Northeast zone in getting the market for their product.

Stating that waterways are the cheapest and a very eco-friendly medium of transportation, the chief minister urged the exporters and business communities to come forward to take advantage of the waterways.

The chief minister thanked Union minister Sonowal for his initiatives in rejuvenating the waterways sector for the benefit of the north-eastern region. He said that as 95% of the county’s trade takes place through waterways, a very lucrative career option is available in this sector for the younger generation.

Sarma further urged the Cochin Shipyard Limited to design some good quality river ambulances for providing better medical services to the riverine population of the state.

In his address, Industries minister Chandra Mohan Patowary thanked Sonowal for organising such a conclave in the state.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways is also taking the initiative to promote river tourism and water sports along the Brahmaputra.

The ministry has identified 7 tentative locations (Oriumghat, Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Koliabhomora Bridge at Tezpur, Bogibeel Bridge, Dikhow Mukh, Kalongmukh and Uzanbazar) for development of tourist jetties.

This government declared 20 waterways as national waterways in 2016. The ministry has initiated work on NW 2 (Brahmaputra) and NW 16 (Barak) as more waterways are considered for development.