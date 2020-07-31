Centre to set up AYUSH directorate in Shillong

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, July 31: There is good news for Meghalaya as far as development of Health Sector is concerned.

The Centre has approved the Meghalaya government’s proposal for setting up an AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) directorate in the state.

Informing this to Asomiya Pratidin, Meghalaya health minister AL Hek said that Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik intimated this decision to him during a video conference on Thursday night.

The directorate will be set up in Meghalaya shortly, Hek said adding the state’s health department has already written to the revenue department and the department of urban affairs requesting them for allotment of land for creation of necessary infrastructure.

The Union AYUSH ministry has also agreed in principle to sanction 13 AYUSH health and wellness centres for Meghalaya proposed during 2019-20, Hek said.

“The state government has also proposed another 22 health and wellness centres for the current financial year 2020-21,” he said.

The Union ministry had earlier this year decided to set up over 12,500 AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres across the country.

The state health minister said that in Meghalaya, where land acquisition is a big problem, “we have decided to set up health and wellness centres at the existing primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs). We will have standalone centres based on the availability of land.”