Centre to support setting up of Ayush colleges in NE   

Career opportunities in Ayush sector for professionals have increased in recent years: Sonowal

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 11: The Centre has increased the financial support from Rs 9 crore to Rs 70 crore to ensure more Ayush colleges are opened across the country, Union minister for Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday.

The Union minister said that there are only a few Ayush colleges in the North-East and the Indian traditional medicine systems can only be popularised by making available more qualified practitioners.

“More Ayush teaching colleges are required in the northeastern states… earlier under the National Ayush Mission (NAM), Rs 9 crore was given to state governments to open such colleges, but this has now been enhanced to Rs 70 crore,” he said.

“The states may identify the land and manpower to avail this opportunity as per the NAM guidelines,” the Union minister for Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

Sonowal was addressing a conference on ‘Diverse and Fulfilling Career Paths in Ayush Systems: Education, Entrepreneurship and Employment Focus on North Eastern States’ here.

He said the Ministry of Ayush has also accorded in-principle approval for upgrading the Government Ayurvedic College here as a ‘Centre of Excellence’ with support of up to Rs 10 crore.

Sonowal said the Centre provides Rs 5 crore to upgrade under-graduate Ayush teaching colleges and Rs 6 crore to improve the infrastructure of post-graduate institutions in the northeast.

The Union minister announced a ‘Panchkarma Technician Course’ affiliated to the Health Sector Skill Council – National Skill Development Corporation at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Guwahati with 10 seats for Class 10+2 students to produce skilled manpower and enhance employment opportunities in the northeast region.

“Career opportunities in the Ayush sector for professionals of all disciplines have increased dramatically during recent years. Consequent to these efforts, faith in the Ayush systems has been restored among communities worldwide,” Sonowal said.

Ayush has a great potential to cater to a large number of healthcare needs of people and contribute to the growth and development of the country, he added.

D Senthil Pandiyan, joint secretary, Ministry of Ayush, gave the opening remarks, which was followed by detailed presentations on education, career opportunities and entrepreneurial options related to the sector.

The ministry had earlier this month, too, held a conference on developing infrastructure for popularising the stream in the region.

Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Science & Technology and Information & Broadcasting in the Government of Assam, Keshab Mahanta, was the guest of honour at the conference.

The Ministry of Ayush had earlier this month successfully held a landmark conference of Ayush ministers of all north-eastern states and deliberated upon the developing the infrastructure for popularising Ayush stream in the region. Saturday’s conference was the next step with experts discussing the education and career opportunities in Ayush.

The conference started with the ceremonial lighting of lamps by the guests followed by the opening remarks by D. Senthil Pandiyan, joint secretary, Ministry of Ayush. Subsequently, the experts in the Ayush streams and the heads of the institutions made detailed presentations on education, career opportunities and entrepreneurial options available in the Ayush sector.

The presentation on ‘Career Opportunities, Education in Ayurveda’ was made by Vaidya Jayant Yeshwant Deopujari, chairperson of National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM).

It was followed by a session on Career opportunity and Exploration of Potential of Ayush in North Eastern States.

In this session, Prof. Sanjeev Sharma, director, National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur gave a lecture on ‘Education & Career Opportunities in Ayurveda in North Eastern States’ and Dr. N. Srikanth, director general, CCRAS, New Delhi spoke on ‘Research & Development in North Eastern States India’.

About 250 participants, including the officials from the Ministry of Ayush, Ayush Institutes and Research Councils and Ayush Colleges in NE states attended the conference.