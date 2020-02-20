Centre’s examining Meghalaya’s ILP resolution: Shah

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Feb 20: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured delegation led by chief minister Conrad K Sangma that the Union government is examining the resolution passed by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly for the implementation of Inner Line Permit in the state.

“MDA partners today met Union home minister Amit Shah to urge the government to implement ILP in the State. The Home Minister has assured that the Centre is examining the matter,” said chief minister Conrad K Sangma.

The delegation comprised of dy chief minister Prestone Tynsong, sports minister Banteidor Lyngdoh, urban affairs minister Hamletson Dohling, chairman of Meghalaya Planning Board Lambor Malgniang, MLA Nujorki Sungoh (UDP), NPPLP chief whip Marcuise Mark (NPP), HSPDP representative Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and KHNAM representative Adelbert Nongrum.

In the 40 minute meeting this evening with Amit Shah, the Meghalaya delegation was assured that the Centre will never allow dilution of tribal rights.

“The Constitution of India has different provisions to protect the rights of the tribals and Govt of India will never allow those rights to be diluted in any ways. If there are any measures that would tantamount to encroachment on the tribal rights, the Govt of India will work in coordination with Meghalaya to safeguard the interest of the people. In every possible way the central Govt will always ensure that tribal rights are protected,” the chief minister said quoting assurance from the Home Minister.

Apart from ILP different pressing issues of the state including development, specially of border areas and improving the overall inland security were also discussed during the meeting.