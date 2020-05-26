Centre’s proposal had Sonowal govt’s approval, RTI papers reveal

New twist to open cast mining in Dehing Patkai Wild Life Sanctuary

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 25: BJP-led coalition government in Assam had approved the proposal for open cast mining in Dehing Patkai Wild Life Sanctuary in 2016, soon after it assumed power at Dispur with a landslide victory in the assembly elections.

Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal, then forest minister Pramila Rani Brahma and a well-known environmental activist Dr Bibhav Talukdar had given their consents to the proposal of the ministry of coal and mining for open cast mining in the wild life sanctuary, according to an RTI document.

Even as the chief minister has deputed environment and forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya to Dehing Patkai Wild Life Sanctuary and asked him to submit a report on open cast mining, the RTI report suggested that Sonowal had approved the proposal in a meeting of State Wild Life Advisory Board on September 20, 2016.

Then forest minister Brahma, Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia, principal secretary Sanjeeva Kumar, principal chief conservator of forest D Mathur, chief conservator of forest (wild life) Bikash Brahma, additional DGP (admn) KP Singh Deo, state fishery director SK Das, WWF officer Amit Sharma, Gibbon Conservation Centre’s official Dr Dilip Chetry, retired professor PC Bhattacharya, Rhino Foundation of Nature’s official AU Chaudhury, retired DCF Bhupen Chandra Talukdar, Aaranyak chief Dr Bibhav Talukdar, and lawyer Gautam Ujir were present in the meeting.

In a meeting held on April 7, the standing committee of National Board of Wild Life (NBWL) held through video conferencing discussed the issue of allotment of 98.59 hectare of land of the wild life sanctuary to North Eastern Coalfields of Coal India Ltd, the document said.

The proposal for use of 98.59 ha of reserve forestland from Saleki proposed reserve forest which is a part of Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve for Tikok.

OCP coal mining project was considered in the 54th meeting held on July 18, 2019 wherein it was decided that a committee comprising of Prof R Sukumar, Member NBWL, representative from the Wildlife Division and state chief wildlife warden would visit the project site and submit report to this ministry within one month. Further the Ministry may also arrange for meeting with officials of Coal India Limited as advised by the chair.

After detailed discussions, the Standing Committee decided that the proposal for broken up area is recommended for approval subject to submission of a rectified site specific mine reclamation plan in consultation with the state forest department.

The North Eastern Coalfields have been regularly paying the royalty, land tax, Value Added Tax, Goods and Services Tax to Assam government ever since it has been mining and producing coal in Tikok opencast mining project.

The proposal was placed before the State Board for Wildlife in the seventh meeting of the board on October 21, 2014. The SBWL requested the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and the chief wildlife warden to constitute an expert committee. The PCCF & CWLW constituted the expert committee on July 6, 2015.

The expert committee submitted report in 2016 which was placed before the ninth SBWL meeting. The expert committee recommended the proposal subject to implementation of a set of mitigation measures.

The 10th meeting of the SBWL chaired by Sonowal recommended the proposal in 2018.

“The physical verification report conducted by, CF, EAC, Jorhat was discussed in the meeting and as the site was found to be located just on the boundary of the 10 km radius from the Dehing Patkai WLS it was considered falling within the Eco-Sensitive Zone.

After deliberation on the matter the board recommended the proposal subject to compliance to a set of mitigation measures as suggested by the expert committee.

After recommendation of the SBWL, Assam government forwarded the proposal to the MoEF&CC on August 21, 2018 (Letter No. FRS.171/2018/14) with a request to “place the matter before the National Board for Wildlife for necessary clearance.”