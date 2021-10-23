CEO takes stock of poll preparedness at Gossaigaon

HT Correspondent

Gossaigaon, Oct 22: To get an overview of the electioneering activities initiated by the Gossaigaon District Election Office for the ensuing Assembly by-election scheduled to be held on 30 October Assam chief electoral officer, Nitin Khade, visited Gossaigaon District Election Office on Friday.

After arriving at the Gossaigaon Election Office, Khade visited to some of the polling stations in Gossaigaon like 532 Jaymahat LPS(R/L) Dhauliguri LPS(R/L) and Gossaigaon HS School Field and inspected thoroughly keeping in view the Assembly by-election.

A meeting was also held at the Conference Hall of SDO-Civil office, Gossaigaon where all Nodal officers of each of the Cells apprised him separately of the progress report and preparations undertaken by the Cells.

Later on he inspected the Strong Room and all the Cells activated and security measures for monitoring the election related activities for the by-election to the 28 Gossaigaon LAC.

The CEO gave necessary suggestions and urged all the Nodal officers including SDO-Civil Gossaigaon Rahul Kumar Gupta to follow Covid-19 protocols during the entire election process.

In the meeting high level officers including Varnali Deka, DC, Kokrajhar, Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar, SP Kokrajhar and Gourav Abhijit Dilip, SP Dhubri were also seen.

On the other hand, Santosh Kumar Rai, general observer appointed by the Election Commission of India for smooth conduct of the Assembly by-election to the 28 Gossaigaon LAC under Gossaigaon District Election Office scheduled to be held on 30 October reached Gossaigaon on Friday and has taken charge accordingly.

It is noteworthy to mention that earlier Awanish Kumar was appointed as the general observer for the 28 Gossaigaon LAC but due to some official protocol he was replaced by Santosh Kumar Rai.

The general observer can be directly contacted on official mobile number 9394492404 for any queries and complaints related to the by-election.

