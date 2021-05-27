Cess on tobacco products can generate revenue for vaccinations: Consumer forum 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 26: Consumers’ Legal Protection Forum, Assam has urged the GST council to increase compensation cess on all tobacco products to generate additional revenue for the government.

Forum urged the GST council to consider it an extraordinary measure. This tax revenue from tobacco could significantly contribute to the increased need for resources during the pandemic including vaccinations and augmenting the health infrastructure to prepare for a possible third wave, the Forum stated.

According to the Forum, increasing tobacco taxes in these challenging times will be a win-win policy as it can address the economic shock from Covid-19 pandemic and directly reduce Covid-19 related co-morbidities.

Consumers’ Legal Protection Forum, Assam on Wednesday submitted a letter to Ajanta Neog, finance minister, Assam along with Samir Kr. Sinha, principal secretary, finance; Rakesh Agarwala, commissioner of taxes, Assam and urged them to raise the issue of compensation cess on tobacco products in the GST Council meeting which will be on May 28.

Advocate Ajoy Hazarika, secretary, Consumers’ Legal Protection Forum, Assam said, “increasing the existing compensation cess on cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products and levying compensation cess on bidis can be a very effective policy measure to address the immediate need to raise revenue by the central government to compensate state governments for their respective GST revenue shortfalls during the pandemic time. It will be a winning proposition for generating revenue and reducing tobacco use and related diseases as well as Covid related comorbidities.”