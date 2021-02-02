Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela held

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Feb 2: Morigaon District Administration in co-operation with the Gopal Krishna Tea State on Tuesday, State Health Minister Piyush Hazarika ceremonially distributed the third tranche of the Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela for the third instalment at Gopal Krishna play ground in presence of DC Leena Das, DP Dr Nandan Shing Borkala, Chairman of ZP Isma Ara Begum, ADC Rumoi Bora Manager of GKTS Rahul Srivastav and CO Munmi Kalita and DIPRO Suniti Narzari. Notably, district administration distributed the allotment letters to 1478 beneficiaries.