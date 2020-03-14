Chai Sahyog: An App to ensure quality tea

Tea stakeholders in Golaghat for making app user-friendly

By: Smita Bhattacharyya

JORHAT, March 13: Several members of tea manufacturing units, agents, growers in Golaghat district have been put through the paces of learning how to operate the Chai Sahyog App at the auditorium of North Eastern Tea Association (NETA), Golaghat.

Sunil Jallan, chairman, NETA said that all present in the workshop downloaded the App in their mobile phones and suggested a few measures to make it user-friendly.

“The tea manufacturing units will have to use the factory leaf collection app and the factory manager app whereas the small tea growers/leaf agents/gardens/estates will use the growers app and aggregator app. We will work together with the Tea Board for successful implementation of the App,” said Jallan.

NETA advisor Bidyananda Barkakoty said that the application called Chai Sahyog is an initiative of Tea Board of India which will help in tracking and traceability of green tea leaves collected from small tea growers and will bring transparency in the system.

Borkakoty said that the demand for safe, healthy, and high-quality food has made food traceability a necessity to compete in the global food market.

“The FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) defines ‘food traceability’ as ‘the ability to discern, identify, and follow the movement of a food or substance through all stages of production, processing, and distribution,” he said.

Borkakoty said that in order to ensure the effective tracking of each food traceability stage, Tea Board of India had taken this new initiative to guarantee the continuity of information, safety and transparency in tea production.

“This application suite will have five applications and six web portals; each stakeholder has designated role in the app to streamline the process of green tea leaf collection from the field to factory,” he said.