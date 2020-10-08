Chakka bandh enters 3rd day, commuters demand immediate solution

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 7: The indefinite ‘chakka bandh’ called by All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) entered its third day on Wednesday, even as the state government urged the transporters to call off the strike.

More than 1 lakh vehicles were off the road across the state in support of their demand for hike in fares.

Commuters, office goers are facing tough times due to the strike. A total of 350 ASTC buses are plying on the road while private buses, last mile vehicles and trekkers were off the road for the third day, due to which people had to bear the brunt of the situation.

The association has decided to continue with their indefinite strike as state transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Tuesday made it clear that bus fares cannot be increased as people are facing many hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Patowary, in a meeting with AAMTA representatives, said that it would be unwise to affect any hike in the present situation. The minister urged them to call off the strike, with the assurance that all other demands would be looked into as long as public interest is not harmed.

The representatives said they want buses to operate with full passenger capacity, which the state government agreed to with necessary safety protocols.

A notification in this regard would be issued soon, the minister said. He also assured the associations that payments for hiring buses during the lockdown period will be cleared at the earliest.

AAMTA secretary general Pradip Das said the state government has in the past ‘not fulfilled its promises’.

“They only gave us assurances, but nothing in writing. The minutes of the meeting were also not shared with us. So, we cannot trust their words in this situation. Therefore, we have decided to continue our strike until we get something in writing,” he said.

Das informed that they’ve demanded a two-quarter tax remission to counter the losses as a result of pandemic. “Furthermore, we now have requested that since metropolis buses are working at 50% capability, the fare must be elevated. Even when the fare isn’t doubled, there must be some enhance,” Das said.

He added that an extension of at least six months have to be given for the insurance coverage that transporters have already paid.

Das argued that when flights are working on full capability, buses too must be allowed to operate equally. “The onus must be placed on individuals to put on masks and keep social distancing and never crowd into jammed buses. However, the authorities are placing all duty on us,” he stated.