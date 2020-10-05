Chakka Bandh hits commuters hard in state 

Patowary to meet AAMTA leaders today

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 5: The indefinite ‘chakka bandh’ called by All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) demanding an increase in fares hit public transport across the state on Monday.

The buses, trackers, e-rickshaws across the state observed the strike to press the government to fulfil their demands prompting state transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary to convene a meeting with the AAMTA on Tuesday.

The transporters have also demanded increase in bus fares, waiver of quarter tax and road tax reduction up to 50%.

“We have called this strike for an indefinite period. And we will call it off if all our demands are met,” AAMTA secretary general Pradip Das said here.

“The government has continued to increase the prices of petrol and diesel, but there has been no rise in the transportation fares,” Das said.

The public transportation is allowed to carry only 50% of passengers while maintaining all the Covid-19 protocols which have caused major losses for the drivers and other people involved in transport sector.

However, Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) continued its operation across the state on Monday. The private buses operating under ASTC are also plying on the roads.

“The ASTC is plying 650 buses across state on Monday in view of the strike,” the ASTC managing director Anand Prakash Tiwari said.

However, many commuters allege that the number of ASTC buses is not sufficient for even Guwahati.

The Khanapara and Jalukbari city bus stops in the city wore a deserted look as there were no long distance buses.