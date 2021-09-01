Chakka bandh peaceful across KA

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 31: The 24-hour Chakka bandh called by the All Assam Motor Shramik Federation (AAMSF) was peaceful in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

The transport workers held shradhanjali at various places in the district and all over Assam. In Diphu the shradhanjali programme was held at the truck parking area here near Karbi Anglong Sports Association stadium at 10:30 am.

General secretary of AAMSF, Krishna Bhattarai, informed that the shradhanjali programme was attended by association leaders of various transport unions including the president of Manja Auto Association, Bobby Jigdung, bus drivers, taxi associations and others.

The bandh will end on Wednesday morning at 5 am. The bandh was called in protest against the burning of five trucks and killing five truckers at Rangers Bill at Diyungmukh on the evening of August 26 by suspected Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) extremists.

