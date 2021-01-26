Chakka Bandh to hit Assam from Jan 27

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: Transport services may hit across the state from Wednesday with at least 11 private transport workers’ associations have decided to observe a series of Chakka Bandh from January 27.

However, emergency services will continue to operate during the bandh.

The associations called for the Chakka Bandh to press for the implementation of the welfare scheme proposed by the Assam government for the private transport workers.

According to a communiqué from the operators, a 24-hour Chakka Bandh has been called on January 27. It added that if their demands were not addressed then the operators will go for 48 hours Chakka Bandh on February 12 and 13 during the Assam Assembly session.

“If the state government continues to avoid our demands, there will be a 72 hours bandh from February 25 to February 27,” the association members said.

The transport operators added that despite a seven-month complete lockdown, no government aid was provided to the drivers and other workers of motor transport.