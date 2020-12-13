Change of guard in BTC: Pramod Boro to be new CEM, to take oath on Dec 15

UPPL to form council in BTC with support from BJP, GSP ** Guv gives go ahead

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: Student leader-turned-politician Pramod Boro is all set to become the new chief of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) after the BJP extended its support to his party United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in the wake of the election throwing up a fractured mandate and no single party getting the magic number.

Boro, who won from Koklabari and Goibari constituencies, will take oath on December 15.

The 21-newly elected BTC members belonging to the BJP, UPPL and the GSP later went to the Raj Bhawan to submit their claim to form the council to Governor Jagadish Mukhi.

The members, led by the UPPL chief, were accompanied by NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Governor is currently away in Chennai and the claim letter was received by his commissioner and secretary Meenakshi Sundaram.

Meanwhile, Raj Bhawan sources on Sunday night said the Governor while accepting the letter has given his go ahead towards formation of the new council under Pramod Boro’s leadership.

Sarma told reporters that the file will be sent to the Governor and if he finds it satisfactory, he will direct the chief secretary to initiate the formation of the new council.

He said that they are hoping that the new council will be assuming office by December 15.

Boro told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan that the people of BTR have bestowed on them the responsibility to bring about a change and they will do so with full commitment and sincerity.

He said that as the new chief executive member his priority will be to ensure a corruption-free council and to take all communities together so that they can live in peace and harmony.

Boro is a key signatory to the Bodo Peace Accord signed on January 27 between the Centre, state governments, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), United Bodo People’s Organisations (UBPO) and four factions of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB).

As a student leader, Boro led the influential All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) which had spearheaded the separate Bodoland movement.

The decision on formation of the council was taken following deliberations since Saturday night among NEDA convenor and minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, BJP national general secretary and Mangaldoi MP Dilip Saikia, UPPL chief Pramod Boro and GSP chief and Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Sarania.

On Sunday, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that a coalition government will be formed in BTC, with the BJP extending support to the UPPL.

“The coalition of the BJP, UPPL and GSP will form the council,” announced Sonowal while addressing a press meet in Guwahati.

Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has won 17 seats in the election in Assam. While Pramod Boro-led United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has emerged victorious in 12 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has bagged 9 out of total 26 seats it had contested for.

Mohilary won in the Debargaon seat. He lost the Kachugaon seat to UPPL candidate Ukil Musahary by a margin of 507 votes.

The BJP, which had one member in the outgoing council, had decided to go alone in the polls without the BPF, its ruling alliance partner in the state government.

The Congress and GSP won only one seat each.

21 members are required to rule the executive body of the council.

“NDA secured a comfortable majority…I thank the people of Assam for their continued faith in the Prime Minister’s resolve towards a developed northeast,” Union home minister Amit Shah said.

The BTC has 46 members, of which 40 are elected and six nominated. Deemed the ‘semi-final’ before the Assam Legislative Assembly polls due for next year, this was the first such election since the Bodo Peace Accord was signed this year.

“Today is a historic day. We-the UPPL, BJP and GSP have united today to serve the people of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR),” CEM- designate Boro said.

“The people of the BTR wanted changes. I would like to ensure the changes by forming a new government. We have already prepared a modality for the development of the BTR,” Boro added.