Chapter from Quran to be removed from school curriculum

State Madrassa Education Board to be dissolved in 2022: Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 14: Finally, the chapters on Quran studies will be removed from school curriculum as BJP-led government, in a bid to secularise the school education, decided to convert all government-run madrassa educational institutions into ‘normal education’ system by 2022.

“In the 189 High Madrassas we have at present under the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, lessons on Quran studies are offered for 50 marks. Those chapters will be removed as soon as the madrassas are converted into normal curriculum. The decision will come into force from 2022 academic year. This is a historic decision as this will make our education system a secular one,” education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters here on Monday.

The education minister also said there would not be much change in the curriculum of the Sanskrit tols and the lessons earlier taught there would only be replaced by studies of ancient Indian history and culture.

The state cabinet on Sunday evening approved the government’s decision to convert the government-run madrassa educational institutions into ‘normal’ education system.

“The word high madrassa will be removed along with the theological course (Quran course) from189 schools. All theological courses will be stopped with effect from, 01.04.21. SEBA will conduct the last High-Madrassa exam in 2021. So, from 2022 there will be no High Madrassa exam,” he added.

“Teachers who teach theological courses in the madrassas, will be trained to teach general subjects in the schools,” Sarma said.

“Fika and Akait is the only syllabus that is different between collegiate and Madrassa. Other than that the entire course of a madrassa and a general school are the same. So basically there will be no difference and all high Madrassas will be known as a high school for schools under SEBA. All Madrassas will be secular,” the minister said.

Arabic colleges will be converted to higher secondary schools and all authorities of the Arabic Council will be transferred to Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), and general council education will be started in those institutions.

On the other hand, pre-senior and senior madrassa will follow the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) curriculum.

Sarma said the state government would bring a Bill in the winter session of the state assembly from December 28 for an amendment of the Madrassa Education Act in order to implement the decision.

As per the decision, the State Madrassa Board, which at present looks after four Arabic colleges, 14 title madrassas, 230 pre-senior madrassas and 138 senior madrassas, would also be dissolved. The courses on theological education offered in such institutions would also be done away with, Sarma said.

The government-run madrassa education system was started in 1934 when Syed Sadulla was state education minister, he said.

“But we have taken a historic decision on not to allow religious education with public money,” Sarma said.

Regarding the government’s decision to close down the Sanskrit tols, Sarma said such educational institutions would go under Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University.

“Instead of the religious lessons being taught at present, the university will start offering degrees and diplomas on ancient Indian history and culture for our next generation,” he said.