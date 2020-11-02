Chavang-Kut post harvest festival concludes in Mahur

HT Correspondent

BOLJANG, Nov 2: The post harvesting festival Chavang-Kut was celebrated since November 1 in Mahur. L Simte attended the programme as chief guest.

While, delivering a speech as a chief guest he said, “We are fortunate enough to get such a wonderful occasion to display our cultural dresses and attires on this day because of the fact that a nation is given by God and He will be very pleased to see us attire with cultural dresses on today’s occasion for he is the one who created this nation.”

Pu Ajon attended the programme as Guest of Honour and said, “Thinking of self-exaltation and wisdom has nothing to do with society as such it should be avoided as far as possible in our midst and we would rather be step forward toward humility and self-abased. He further stated that wisdom cannot be obtained through prosperity and ability for it is given by God.”

Village Headman, K Singson also delivered a valuable speech and stated, “Henceforth, we should be step forward toward overall developments and welfare of the village people, he further stated that the pre-requisite for assembling one thousand people the need of the houses should be more or less hundred.”