Cheques Distributed Under SUHRID to Students, Patients

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 4: A total of 690 students and 180 patients of poor families were distributed cheques under MLA Area Development Fund (SUHRID) in a programme held under the aegis of Transformation and Development Department of the state government and Chirang district administration in the conference hall of the deputy commissioner’s office at Kajalgaon on Tuesday.

Attending as chief guest, these cheques were formally distributed to the beneficiaries by Jayanta Basumatary, MLA of Sidli Legislative Assembly, in the presence of deputy commissioner of Chirang, Narendra Kumar Shah, additional deputy commissioner Khanindra Das and other officials of Chirang district administration.

It is to be mentioned that for Chirang district, the state government has sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the financial year 2019-2020 and Rs 25 lakh for 2020-2021 under SUHRID scheme.

On the occasion, cheques of Rs 8,000 each to 625 students from the 2019-2020 financial year and 65 students from 2020-2021 were distributed. In addition to that, cheques of Rs 10,000 to 162 patients and Rs 20,000 to 18 patients were also distributed.

In his speech, Sidli MLA Jayanta Basumtary lauded the state government’s initiative for providing financial assistance to the students of poor families and those suffering from various diseases.

Narendra Kumar Shah, deputy commissioner, Chirang, requested the students to use the fund only for their enrollment and study purposes, along with the patients for treatment.