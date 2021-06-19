Chetna Ladies Club builds 6 toilets on Pandu Ganesh Temple premises 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 18: One of the oldest and active women’s NGO in Guwahati Chetna Ladies Club in association with Star Cement has built 6 toilets on the premises of Pandu Ganesh Temple in Guwahati.

Newly constructed 6 toilet blocks were inaugurated by Kavita Nimodia and the IPP of the Chetna Ladies Club Sunita Siotia jointly in presence of club’s president Kavita Patowary, treasurer Sudha Bajaj, Anu Agarwal, Samta Golcha, Sunita Saraf, Babita Agarwal and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion former president Sunita Siotia said that the inauguration of the toilets was to be held in March (2021) but due to the spread of Covid-19, it was postponed.

The project chairperson Kavita Nimodia said that we have constructed six toilet blocks amongst them 4 for male and 2 for Female. Keeping in mind for old age people and differently abled we have constructed one toilet amongst four male toilets specially for them.

The executive director of Star Cement Narendra Nimodia conveyed his best wishes to all the members of Chetna Ladies Club who had been given a chance to associate Star Cement for this noble cause.