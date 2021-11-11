Chhath puja celebrated across state

HT Correspondent

BAKALIAGHAT/JORHAT/HOJAI, Nov 10: Along with the rest of the country, Chhath Puja was celebrated with much fervour and festive spirit in different parts of the state on Wednesday.

In Bakaliaghat, Chhath Puja was celebrated at the bank of Jamuna River near Jamuna Irrigation Bridge at Bakaliaghat and its adjoining areas at Ramnagar, Rangnagar, Hathidandi, Rajpur, Samahuri, Longsekjan and Saampathar village in Karbi Anglong.

Men, women, children, young and old turn out in their finest for the occasion. The devotees offered Evening Arghya to Surya Dev-Sun God. The Bakaliaghat Chhath Puja Committee and Pub Shilputa Chhath Puja Committee have prepared pandals, generators, lighting and temporary toilets for devotees. Both the committee installed the statue of Sun God which attracts the people. The devotees who observed fast were seen taking holy dips in the river.

MP Harensing Bey attended the Chhath Ghat and offered prayers to the Sun God. He assured to construct an Open Stage and Chhath Ghat site from his MPLAD fund. Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) of Langfer, Ram Sing Timung also attended the Puja and prayed to the Sun God.

The four-day Chhath Puja will conclude on Thursday with the rise of the sun when the devotees will offer Arghya. People will take offerings for the Sun God in the wee hours Thursday and wait for the Sun to rise so that they can offer prayers with its first rays.

Likewise, people celebrated Chhat Puja in Bokajan Sub-Division at various water bodies.

In Jorhat, devotees celebrated Chhath Puja by offering prayers during sunset at different ghats of Bhogdoi river here on Wednesday. Women were seen carrying huge bamboo trays laden with fruits and earthen lamps to pay obeisance to the Sun God at Bhojpuri Ghat, Ananda Ghat, Puja Dubi Ghat Digambar Chook Ghat, Janta Ghat, etc.

The devotees also took a dip in the water and the venues were beautifully decorated with lights and mandaps in which idols of the Sun God atop his chariot and being pulled by horses were installed.

Announcements were made on loudspeakers to maintain Covid protocol.

In Hojai, the festival was celebrated with religious fervour on Wednesday evening across the Hojai district. Pomp and gaiety marked the Chhath festival in Hojai. Devotees thronged the ghats to pay oblation to Sun God, who is considered as the source of life on this earth and is regarded as the deity who fulfills all our wishes. Devotees from different communities in viz., Assamese, Manipuri, Punjabi, Bengali, Marwari, Karbi, Nepali also gathered at the ghats to appease Sun God. Sun idol was placed for prayers in both the ghats i.e the Shiv Bari Ghat and Natun Bazar Ghat, here. Apart from this, in Siliguri Basti, Amtola Basti, Tali Basti, Mandoli Gaon, at Lanka, Lumding also devotees following all the rituals prayed to Sun God. The ghats were fully decorated with colourful lights and light gates were erected. Children enjoyed the day with bursting crackers and having delicious food. At Shivbari ghat, ex-MLA and newly appointed chairperson of Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board Shiladitya Dev graced the occasion and prayed to Sun god.

“I greet the devotees and worshippers on the auspicious day of Chhath Puja,” said Dev.

At Natun Bazar ghat, the occasion was graced by BJP district president Anup Kumar Deb among others, where he prayed Sun God. Notably, all the ghat committees of Chhath puja, were successful in smooth organising of the puja. Special attention was given to cleanliness. Also, Police authorities had made proper security arrangements. It is pertinent to mention here that, amid Covid-19 protocol many families celebrated the festivity at their homes. At Gupta patty in Hojai, ten to fifteen families assembled together and prayed to Sun God with religious fervour.