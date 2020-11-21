Chhath Puja celebrated in Assam despite Covid-19 pandemic

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 20: The people of the state paid obeisance to the setting sun as part of ‘Chhath’ festivities while observing restrictions in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Temporary ponds were dug inside courtyards or, in multi-storied buildings, deep vessels placed on rooftops for the ‘vratees’ (those observing austerities, including a gruelling 36-hour-long fast) to stand in knee-deep water while offering the prayers.

The festivities began on Wednesday with ‘Nahay Khay’, when people feast on boiled rice, pulses and fritters after the customary bath. This was followed a day later by ‘kharna’ which is observed by partaking of ‘rasiyaav’ (rice pudding cooked in jaggery) as ‘Prasad’.

The festivities would end on Saturday morning by offering of prayers to the rising sun which would be followed by sharing of ‘Prasad’, most popular of these being ‘thekua’, a crispy pancake made of flour and jaggery, besides fruits.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal extended ‘Chhat Puja’ greetings to the people. ‘Chhat Puja’ celebrated with religious fervour across the state amid Covid-19 pandemic, on Friday.

In Guwahati, large number of people gathered to celebrate Chhat Puja in Uzan Bazar Ghat, Fancy Bazar Ghat, Pandu Ghat, Sector 1 Noonmati.

Chhat Puja is celebrated on the sixth day after Diwali with the worshiping of the sun, the festival is of great religious significance among people hailing from Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and some parts of eastern parts of the country.

Notably, the state government issued guidelines for the celebration of Chhat Puja across the state.

“In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, suitable precautions are to be taken by all concerned including organisers, devotees etc. during the forthcoming Chhat Puja celebrations to contain spread of infections in the state of Assam,” the order stated. Children below 10 years and adults above 65 years have been urged and encouraged to be at home only.

Chhat Puja was celebrated in Karbi Anglong in a subdued manner in keeping with the government’s direction to follow Covid-19 protocol.

In Diphu, right from early morning small groups of people with baskets of fruits and eatables were seen going towards Diphu River for prayer to the Sun God.

In Bokajan, the devout flocked to the banks of Dhansiri River bearing offerings and for prayer. Bokajan MLA Dr Numol Momin along with Bokajan Municipal Board chairman Binod Kr. Shah visited the puja venue and met the devouts.

Similar in Bakalia, people gathered at the banks of Jamuna River to offer prayers. This year the celebration has been much less enthusiastic due to the Covid-19 pandemic at Bakalia.

In Hojai district, devotees abiding by Covid protocols reached the ghats to pay oblation to Sun God, who is considered as the source of life on this earth and is regarded as the deity who fulfills all wishes of the people.

Many devotees paid oblation to Sun God from their respective residence ensuing pandemic. Devotees from non-Bihari communities viz., Assamese, Manipuri, Punjabi, Bengali, Marwari, Karbi, Nepali also gathered at the ghats to appease Sun God.

Sun idol was placed for prayers in both the ghats i.e the Shiv Bari Ghat and Natun Bazar Krishna Committee Ghat here.

The Chhath was also celebrated at Siliguri Basti, Amtola Basti, Tali Basti, Mandoli Gaon, Bhalukumari, Lanka and Lumding areas of the district.

In Dibrugarh, This year Chhath Puja has been celebrating in a unique way by the devotees by performing puja rituals in their own house by digging small pond in front of their house.

The Dibrugarh district administration has not given permission to perform puja in the Brahmaputra ghat owing to Covid-19 protocols.

For the first time, the people of Dibrugarh are performing puja in their home. Some of the people are seen making artificial pool for performing puja.

Every year large numbers of devotees gathered near Brahmaputra ghat to perform puja rituals. But this time the whole ghat has been deserted.

“This year we are performing puja rituals in our home. We have dig small pond to perform puja and some of them made small pool with plastics and other materials. This year it has been a unique puja because of some restriction due to Covid-19 pandemic,” said Jitendra Srivastav, a member of Kachari ghat Chhat puja committee.

The people of Paltanbazar, Grambazar, Maijan and other areas of Dibrugarh geared up for the festival.

The people of P.N road Santipara made small pool in their society to perform puja rituals.

“We are happy because we are celebrating Chhat Puja with our society members. Everybody in our society will perform puja. This time it will be different from other years. We will pray to God for early end of Covid-19,” said a member of puja committee.