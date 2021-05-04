Chhattisgarh model didn’t work in Assam: Teli

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, May 3: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led alliance partner registered a convincing win in the Assam Assembly elections, results which were declared on Sunday.

Talking to media persons in Dibrugarh, Dibrugarh MP & Union minister Rameswar Teli said, “The people of Assam have supported us for our work which we have done in our last five years’ rule in Assam.”

When asked about the Chhattisgarh model, Teli replied, Chhattisgarh model didn’t work in Assam because the chief of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel didn’t know anything about Assam.

“The people of Assam don’t care about the Chhattisgarh model. They want development and cast their vote for development. We thanked the people of Assam for their love ushered on us,” Teli said.

Congress has introduced Chhattisgarh model in Assam before the Assembly polls and sent Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel as a chief election observer. Baghel with his team came to Assam and mostly stayed in Dibrugarh and focussed on upper Assam with his Chhattisgarh model.

“Chhattisgarh model became a super flop in Assam Assembly election. The whole team of Chhattisgarh worked in Assam but failed miserably because of their strategy. BJP has already a connection with the grass root people and they have given several schemes for the people which worked for BJP in the election,” said a political observer Rupak Bhattacharya.

Upper Assam is a strong hold of tea tribe people where BJP had worked in their last five years by introducing several schemes for the people.

“We were confident of winning because we have worked for the people in our last five years,” said Dibrugarh BJP MLA Prasanta Phukan.