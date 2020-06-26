Chief Minister inaugurates public parking space at Imphal

HT correspondent

To ease the traffic congestion in the Thangal keithel, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh informed that those shopkeepers who reside in nearby places should be dropped and picked up by drivers or family members to their respective shops and no permanent parking will not be allowed in the Thangal and Paona keithel area. The CM maintained that for the residents of Paona Keithel, a temporary parking space will be allotted near the Johnstone School and will be inaugurated soon. He also informed that a multi-storey parking space will be constructed under the Smart City Plan in the Imphal area. He appealed to the vehicle owners of the Thangal Bazaar area to park their vehicles in the parking area as allotted by the MAHUD. MLA of Yaiskul AC Th. Satyabrata, Commissioner (MAHUD) Smt. Nidhi Kesarwani, Director (MAHUD) Th. Harikumar Singh, Councillors of Imphal Municipal Corporation and others attended the function.