Children celebrate Easter Sunday with AR troops

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 4: The Tamenglong battalion of Assam Rifles under 22 Sector AR/IGAR(East) reached out to children of child care homes run by IWCF Tamenglong. On the ocassion special prayer was organised at unit church for wellbeing of humanity and confess our sins and seek his forgiveness. Various fun games were organised for children and troops. The Peter Bunny created at the game site had hidden Easter eggs for the children. These props attracted the attention of these special guests. This reach out to children not only brought pious smile on their innocent faces but, brought bundle of joy & long-lasting bond of friendship with Assam Rifles.

The 44 Assam Rifles has been regularly reaching out to these children by providing them essential eatables, carrying out sanitation drives and setting up of recreational facilities at their compound.

Easters celebrations were also organised at remote post locations of Azuiram, Dikhuiram and Gelnel. The locals in these areas also actively took part in Easter celebrations along troops with similar fervour. The locals were elated and expressed their gratitude towards Assam Rifles gesture which would be a great step in bringing the forces closer to the people and building harmony amongst all, a release stated.