Children literature must promote humanitarian values: Sonowal

CM releases compilation of Assamese children’s literature

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 29: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal released a compilation of Assamese children’s literature titled “Asom Sishu Sahitya Kosh” which covers 41 volumes in a function held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Saturday.

The compilation was carried out by Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) with over two and a half years of painstaking efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal stressed on the need for the literature that teaches children humanitarian values and makes them capable of critical thinking.

The chief minister said that no society can ever hope to be empowered without giving adequate importance to children. He hoped that “Asom Sishu Sahitya Kosh” would fulfil that need to a large extent.

Stating that values imbibed during early years leave lasting impact in life, Sonowal said that childhood teachings have relevance throughout life. He said that in the competitive world, children must develop their skills to march ahead but at the same time they should also be honest in their act and thought.

Appreciating the step taken by KKHSOU, Sonowal underlined the importance of developing competitive attitude among children. He said that today the society is confronted with many challenges which call for human resource who are morally strong having high humanitarian values. He observed that children litterateur must focus on subjects that promote such attitudes among children.

The chief minister further highlighted the importance of hard work for success in life. He advised children to study the lives of successful people and exhorted them to develop discipline, punctuality and good character in life.

Expressing concern over rising number of drug users in society, Sonowal said that this leads to anxiety in many families. He also said that in today’s age of science and technology many people are still in the grip of superstition. In this regard, he urged the people to put joint efforts to clean mind, deeds and thoughts as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Swacch Bharat Mission. He also called for parents and teachers to induce good moral values among their children.

The Chief minister’s media adviser Hrishikesh Goswami who is also the Adviser of the Editorial Board of the compilation highlighted the importance of children literature for a knowledge based society.

Goswami said that there is a need to generate inquisitiveness among children as this leads to knowledge. He also hoped that just like the compilation of children literature published by KKHSOU that covers 41 volumes, an encyclopaedia of children literature would also be a reality in near future. He also lauded the role of chief minister Sonowal who made significant contribution for promotion children literature through the endeavours of Asom Sishu Prokashan Parishad while he was an MP.

KKHSOU vice chancellor Dr. Hitesh Deka delivering the welcome speech highlighted the two and half years long efforts that went into the publication of this voluminous work. He thanked the State government for the financial help in carrying out this project. Saying that “Asom Sishu Sahitya Kosh” might be the first of its kind in the entire country, Dr. Deka said that steps have also been taken to preserve the volumes in digital format.

While Registrar of the university Dr. Arupjyoti Choudhury delivered the vote of thanks, the function was also attended by editorial board members including renowned litterateur Phanindra Kumar Dev Choudhury, educationist Khagendra Nath Sarma, Diganta Oja, Shantanu Tamuli, Jyoti Khatoniar and host of other dignitaries.