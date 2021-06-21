Chirang admin gears up for extensive Covid vaccination awareness drive

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 20: As directed by the chief minister of Assam, the Chirang district administration is all set to conduct an extensive awareness drive for Covid-19 vaccination of all 18- year old and above from June 21 at 33 vaccination centres to be set up at various locations in the district.

In an emergent meeting held on Saturday with the officials of some respective line departments in the conference hall of deputy commissioner’s office at Kajalgaon, the additional deputy Commissioner (ADC), Chirang, Nirmali Baruah intimated that the district administration had decided to conduct a massive vaccination drive across the district by generating awareness among the public with an aim of vaccinating all 18- year old and above with the target of vaccinating 5,000 people per day till June 30.

She added that for this purpose they had already prepared to set up 33 vaccination centres with two counters each and sufficient manpower at different locations.

In this perspective ADC Baruah asked all the block development officers (BDO) to fully involve in mobilising the public for Covid-19 vaccination and as well as to engage all VCDC (Village Council Development Committee) chairmen for carrying out awareness campaigns within their jurisdictions.

The BDOs were also instructed to fix and distribute IEC materials like banners, posters, flyers, leaflets and massages at the public places. As such, district social welfare officer was asked to engage all ASHA workers at their areas and district elementary education officers to provide as many as 70 teaching and non- teaching staff for engaging at vaccination centres.

Stating district information and public relations officer had a major role to play for the purpose, she asked the officer of the department to take immediate steps for wide publicity on vaccination drive to be carried out at 33 centres in the district from June 21 for all 18 years old and above free of cost, including to appeal to the people for not to believe in the rumors against covid vaccine being spread by some section of people.

“Over all activities will be monitored and supervised by the circle officers of respective areas as zonal magistrates”, she added.