Chirang begins mega vaccination drive

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 18: The mega vaccination drive for Covid-19 organised on the occasion of birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ceremonially inaugurated in Chirang district by Urkhao Gwra Brahma, minister of handloom and textile, etc. and guardian minister of Chirang district at Kajalgaon High School, where a model Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC) was set up on Friday. Minister Brahma monitored the vaccination process and interacted with the beneficiaries. Subsequently he visited the CVCs of Rajacharang LP School, BGR Employee Union, Matilal Bagaria MV School and Bijni State Dispensary to monitor the vaccination process being carried out on the day.

Talking to media persons minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma said, “Administering vaccination to all is neither a political nor profit making policy of the government. But considering it their one of the responsibilities, the government of India has undertaken such a big mission to vaccinate all its eligible citizens free of cost for the safety of people from coronavirus. We should, therefore, come forward and get vaccinated soon to keep ourselves free from coronavirus, as vaccines are the only one option that can protect us from this virus.” He informed that Chirang district had already set up 160 CVCs with the target of vaccinating 12,000 people during this mega vaccination drive. He appealed to those people who had already taken 1st dose during the mega vaccination drive held between June 21 to 23, 2021 in the district to come forward for their 2nd dose vaccines and the people who have still not taken even a single dose to get vaccinated with their 1st dose vaccines soon at their nearest CVCs.

The guardian minister was accompanied by Sidli MLA Jayanta Basumatary, BTC executive member Ranjit Basumatary and additional deputy commissioner and in-charge deputy commissioner, Chirang, Khanindra Das. The guardian secretary of Chirang district Madhurima Baruah Sen also separately visited the model CVC at Kajalgaon High School, and other CVCs of Basugaon, Bengtal, Sidli as well as of Bijni sub-division under Chirang district.

It may be stated that during the mega vaccination drive, Chirang district has vaccinated a total of 8,863 people with 73.86 % against 12,000 set targets per day. Further it has so far vaccinated 3,09,894 people till Friday against its total 3,35,241 eligible population.