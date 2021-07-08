Chirang DC launches Mission Ramdhenu

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 7: Chirang DC Narendra Kumar Shah on Wednesday launched Mission Ramdhenu, a special immunisation drive under Universal Immunization Programme (UPI) along with introducing a new PCV vaccine in the district in a programme held at Basugaon MPHC.

As per order of the health and family welfare department, government of Assam, the Mission Ramdhenu was also set in motion in Chirang district with innovative and planned approaches with the aim to administer full immunisation of children between 0-5 years and pregnant women those who were dropout or left out from the required vaccination as per UIP schedule due to Covid-19 pandemic or other reasons.

In Chirang district, under Mission Ramdhenu Immunisation, sessions were planned in places to cover all drop out or left out pregnant women and children as for round- 1 from May 7 to May 13, round- 2 from June 7 to June 13 and round-3 from July 7 to July 13.

Addressing the gathering, deputy commissioner Sha said, “This vaccination is being administered by the government generally for 9 life-threatening diseases like diphtheria, whooping cough, haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), tetanus, polio, tuberculosis, measles and hepatitis (B) and japanese encephalitis. So, people should take this opportunity to immunise their child and pregnant women in these session sites”.

In his introductory speech, joint director Bordoloi informed the gathering that there were 779 drop out and left out children in Chirang district up to May of 2021.

On the occasion, deputy commissioner Shah also launched a new vaccine named Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) under the district’s routine immunisation programme.

The programme was also attended by district immunisation officer Sonatan Das and other senior medical officers and health workers.