Chirang DC Stresses on Developing Sericulture, Handloom Along Indo-Bhutan Areas

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 10: In the Malivita and Patabari area of Chirang district, adjacent to the Bhutan border, there is seen to be a lot of potential for sericulture and handloom and textile industries and hence, the Chirang district administration has decided to initiate various steps for the development of sericulture and handloom sectors through adopting scientific methods.

In this connection, Narendra Kumar Shah, deputy commissioner, Chirang, along with additional deputy commissioners Khanindra Das, Ajit Kumar Sarmah, deputy director of Sericulture Manaj Chakraborty, Sidli Block Development officer Kumud Narjary, Dwijendra Kachari, deputy director of Handloom and Textile, and other officials of sericulture and handloom and textile had recently visited the Malivita and Patabari area to assess the feasibility and interest of people of those areas.

In an awareness camp organised by the sericulture department in cooperation with the budding farmers and local educated youths on scientific production, the officials interacted with the local residents on how sericulture and handloom could develop the economic condition and improve the quality of life of the people.

Deputy commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah called upon the public to become self-reliant and urged them to work with a business mindset with high quality equipment.

Shah also appealed to all the vaccine eligible people to take the Covid vaccine immediately so as to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the district.