Chirang to form constituency-wise committees, VCDC level containment zones 

KOKRAJHAR, June 1: As the Covid positivity rate has been gradually increasing in Chirang, based on the order recently issued by the state health and family welfare department, the Chirang district administration is all set to form MLA constituency-wise containment zones and VCDC or village level containment zones in the district for proper management of Covid related issues.

In this regard, an emergent meeting was held under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner, Chirang Narendra Kumar Shah in the conference hall of Chirang deputy commissioner’s office on May 31, in the presence of MLAs of Sidli (ST) LAC and Bijni LAC Jayanta Basumatary and Ajay Roy, in the active participation of all district heads of the departments.

Additional deputy commissioner Nirmali Baruah informed that constituency-wise containment zone would be constituted with the local MLA as chairperson, all circle officers/BDOs either as member secretaries or members, CDPOs, OCs of Police Stations, SDMHO and deputy superintendent of CHCs/PHCs within the constituency as members.

“The main aim of forming these committees is to isolate the covid infected persons from the community to contain further spread of coronavirus. It will monitor institutional isolation centres, food supplies, hygiene, security, medical arrangements, and effective implementation of containment zones. As such, the VCDC or Village Containment Zone will decide in case of persons recommended for home isolation or local covid care centre. It will also have the responsibility of monitoring day to day management, providing food, hygiene, security, medical arrangement in home and covid care centres as per the norms of the government. Moreover, all the problems relating to covid arise at the villages will be looked after by the VCDC or Village level Covid committees,” the deputy commissioner informed, adding “a government functionary will be appointed as in charge for each such committees.” Deputy commissioner Sha instructed the circle officers to set up a covid care centre of village level only comprising maximum 3 villages if there are fewer positive cases.

The meeting also discussed identification of available facilities at village areas for setting up of VCDC or Village level Covid Care Centres (CCC) and forming of district infrastructure committees. He said, “We are also working out to identify the facilities available at all villages and for this purpose, circle officers concerned are put in services to identify such facilities as well as to form infrastructure committees involving departments like PWD, PHE, APDCL, BDOs, health and other departments to address all the problems like electricity, drinking water, toilet and other basic amenities of the containment zones.”

In their speeches, the duo MLAs of Sidli and Bijni Jayanta Basumatary and Ajay Roy asked the district and sub-divisional administrations to give all possible help to the covid patients staying in institutional covid care centres and home isolations. Sharing their phone numbers, they assured of extending helping hands to the district administration always in the fight against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Chirang district administration has constituted a District Grievance Redressal Cell for covid patients in home isolation.

In this regard, the notification issued by the deputy commissioner said that the District Grievance Redressal Cell had been formed with additional deputy commissioner (Health), joint director, Health Services, DDMA project officer, IDSP district surveillance officer, NHM district programme officer and NHM district community mobiliser for effective management of covid related issues in the district.

“In case of any emergency or any query citizens can contact the cell or its members at 03664242316, 9435105936 and 1077 (Toll free) numbers, which would remain active round the clock (24×7),” the notification further informed.