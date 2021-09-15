Wednesday, September 15
Flash News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»Chokihola LAMPS president resigns

Chokihola LAMPS president resigns

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Sept 14: President of Chokihola LAMPS has resigned from his post due to other responsibilities. Balwan Bagh, the president of Chokihola LAMPS under 25 Nilip Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) Constituency, according to the beneficiaries of the area, has been doing his duty in Chokihola LAMPS very diligently.
Bagh, who has served the Chokihola LAMPS for the last 11 years, said he has resigned from the presidency of the LAMPS due to other responsibilities. He has given his resignation letter to the vice president of the LAMPS, Ronjon Tokbi at an Executive Meeting held on September 7. Due to the Covid-19 no other meeting can be held for the election of a new president and as an ad hoc arrangement the secretary, Tokbi, has been performing the duty of the president.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply