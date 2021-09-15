Chokihola LAMPS president resigns

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Sept 14: President of Chokihola LAMPS has resigned from his post due to other responsibilities. Balwan Bagh, the president of Chokihola LAMPS under 25 Nilip Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) Constituency, according to the beneficiaries of the area, has been doing his duty in Chokihola LAMPS very diligently.

Bagh, who has served the Chokihola LAMPS for the last 11 years, said he has resigned from the presidency of the LAMPS due to other responsibilities. He has given his resignation letter to the vice president of the LAMPS, Ronjon Tokbi at an Executive Meeting held on September 7. Due to the Covid-19 no other meeting can be held for the election of a new president and as an ad hoc arrangement the secretary, Tokbi, has been performing the duty of the president.