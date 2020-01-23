Christian body seeks probe into Sam Stafford’s death

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: Assam Christian Forum (ACF) has sought a public inquiry into the death of 17-year-old Sam Stafford, who was killed in police firing at Hatigaon here during protest against the amended citizenship law on December 12. Sam Stafford, a class IX student, was killed in police firing at Hatigaon area around 7 am, when he was returning from a anti-CAA protest rally at Latasil Pavillion.

The post-mortem report of Sam revealed that the bullet passed from back to front, below upwards, lateral to medially piercing through muscle on back and exiting through muscle of upper side. “We have seen the post-mortem report and now we are verifying the contents. We met the Nagarik Samaj today and will pushed for a public inquiry to find out the truth. We will submit the report to the AHRC and government agencies because we feel somewhere down the line there is an attempt to hush up everything,” Assam Christian Forum spokesperson Allen Brooks said in a statement here.

The family members of Sam alleged the post-mortem report proved that the security forces had intentionally killed the teenage boy. They have filed a complaint with the Hatigaon Police Station, seeking justice. Sam’s elder sister Mousumi Begum alleged that post mortem report proved that Sam had been tortured brutally before killing. The post-mortem report stated that Sam’s death occurred due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of injuries sustained over the body. It also stated that most of the injuries were antemortem and caused by rifled firearm. “Two bullets penetrated my brother’s body. The bullet which pierced through his forehead proves that it was shot from a very close range. Moreover, we had seen multiple injuries all over his body, which proved that he had been brutality tortured before killing,” Mousumi said.

Sam, a student of Phaguna Rabha High School, was preparing for his matriculation examination and loved music and playing the tabla.