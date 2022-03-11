CID Arrests Another Accused In AMTRON Case

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 10: CID has arrested one Rafiur Rahman from Tiruchirapally, Tamil Nadu who is one of the kingpins of the AMTRON fraud case wherein Rs. 2.57 crore was siphoned off from the official account of the office of the managing director, AMTRON at Bank of Maharashtra, Panbazar Branch, Guwahati to an account of ICICI Bank, Salem Branch and further transferred to HDFC Bank, Pudukuttai and ESFB, Pudukuttai, Tamil Nadu. In this case, two accused have already been chargesheeted. This arrested accused Rafiur Rahman has been absconding and has allegedly fled to Singapore.

His passport and detailed address were traced by the CID, Assam and his Lookout Notice was issued to the Bureau of Immigration, New Delhi.

He was detained at Trichy Airport, Tamil Nadu on March 8 last while coming back from Singapore by the Immigration officials based on the Lookout Notice issued by the CID, Assam.

Immediately, a CID team rushed to Tamil Nadu and arrested the accused and brought him to Guwahati on Thursday by air after obtaining a transit warrant from the local magistrate and he is now being forwarded to the CJM Court, Guwahati.

The investigation so far reveals that Rs. 40 lakh has been transferred to the account of this arrested accused. The interrogation of the accused is continuing to extract further inputs and further actionable points.