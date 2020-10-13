CID to grill two top cops; raids continue

Police job scam: Mysterious fire at Akshay Chand’s godown

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 12: Two top police officials, including a retired officer will be grilled by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) soon in connection with leakage of question paper of written examination for recruitment of 597 sub inspector (SI) in Assam Police.

The written exam, where 66,000 candidates appeared, was cancelled due to the leakage of question paper in WhatsApp following which chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal ordered a high level probe.

On the basis of revelations by two key accused – retired DIGP Prasanta Kumar Dutta and expelled BJP leader Diban Deka, the CID is likely to grill Kumar Sanjit Krishna, a senior police officer, who is also younger brother of chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

Police are also likely to grill Pradip Kumar, who has resigned from the post of chairman of State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) last week.

In another incident, two godowns belonging to Akshay Chand Baid, an accused in the Assam Police sub inspectors (SI) recruitment scam were reduced to ashes on Sunday morning, two days after the sleuths of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conducted raids at the Bongaigaon residence of the businessman on Friday.

The Akshay Telecommunication, owned by Akshay Chand Baid was given the sub-contract for conducting the recruitment exam for 597 posts sub inspectors (SI) in Assam Police.

The godown was under the name of Akshay Chand’s sister-in-law, however, it was used by Akshay Chand for his business purpose.

CID recovered some important documents from Akshay Chand’s house in North Bongaigaon.

On Sunday, police conducted raids at several residences and business establishments which were linked to Akshay Chand Baid in Bongaigaon town. Police raided Shree Karni Stores and Heeralal Shyamsukha which are owned by the relatives of Baid.

Police have already arrested two other associates of Akshay Chand—Saroj Sarma and Rubul Hazarika from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Aiport in Guwahati and Nalbari respectively. Based on their revelations, police raided several locations in Bongaigaon, Barpeta and Chirang districts and recovered cash over Rs. 5 crore.

While the key accused Prasanta Kumar Dutta has been kept at 4th APBn Guest House for more interrogation, another accused Diban Deka has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Meanwhile, police have arrested one more person from Nalbari in connection with scam. The accused has been identified as Pranab Sarma, who is a government school teacher.

He also owns Lata Pharmacy in the Nalbari town.

An audio of Pranab Sarma demanding money from SI candidates has already gone viral in social platform. He allegedly demanded Rs. 9-10 lakh from the candidates. Senior police officials are interrogating him at Nalbari Police Station.

Meanwhile, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) spokesperson Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya has demanded a CBI probe into the scam to find out the truth.

Interacting with media persons in Tezpur, Bhattacharya urged the chief minister to order for a judicial probe into the scam so that top political leaders and police officials can be booked.