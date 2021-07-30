CISCE humanities topper felicitated by Biswanath administration  

BISWANATH CHARIALI, July 29: Asmita Kakoti, the daughter of Jyotirmoi Kakoti and Nobonita Kakoti, of Borgang Tea Estate of Biswanath district, who topped Class 12th examination (humanities) of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), was felicitated by the district administration of Biswanath on Thursday. Additional deputy commissioner Surya Kamal Borah and assistant commissioner Bhupali Kashyap also visited Asmita’s residence where they felicitated her. Wishing Asmita a bright future ahead, both Borah and Kashyap expressed confidence that Asmita’s hard work and dedication towards studies would help her contribute immensely for the society and the country in the coming days. Notably, Asmita topped the examination with 99.75 percent mark and was a student of Assam Valley Public School, Balipara.