CITU, Cong condemn price rise

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, July 4: Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), Hojai District Unit took out a protest rally against anti-people policies of the BJP led NDA government at District Headquarters Sankardev Nagar on Friday. CITU’s Hojai District General Secretary Jugeswar Das along with members also submitted a memorandum to chief minister through the deputy commissioner where it mentioned about its 13 demands.

The demands included reforms in labour laws, providing ration for 6 months for BPL labourers, to assure safety of the frontline COVID-19 warriors, worktime of labourers to be reduced, privatisation of any public sector units to be immediately stopped, daily wages of tea workers to be increased to Rs 351 per day, among others.

On the other hand, Hojai Town Block Congress Committee along with Jugijaan Block Congress Committee also submitted a memorandum to the circle officer to be forwarded to President of India. In the memorandum, it raised concerns regarding the sky-rocketing price rise of fuel and other essential commodities. Meanwhile, Lumding Town Block Congress Committee also submitted a memorandum on the same issue to Lumding Municipal Board Executive officer to be forwarded to President of India.